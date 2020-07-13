New York City continues to lead the way in how to handle the coronavirus pandemic. After being the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States when COVID-19 first began to rapidly spread, Manhattan reached a new milestone over the weekend.

According to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, New York City reported zero confirmed or probably coronavirus-related deaths on July 11.

That marks the first 24-hour span that the city has reported zero coronavirus-related deaths since March 13.

Bloomberg was first to report the news.

“New Yorkers have been the hero of this story, going above and beyond to keep each other safe,” City Hall spokeswoman Avery Cohen said in a statement.

“In the absence of national leadership, our city has stepped up to show what it means to reopen safely. With cases surging around the country, we know we can’t let our guard down just yet, and will continue to do everything we can to fight the virus together.”

