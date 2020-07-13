Chance the Rapper Defends Kanye West’s Presidential Run

Chance the Rapper is stepping up in support of another rapper raised in Chicago, the one and only Kanye West. Chance took to social media to voice his support of Kanye’s decision to announce he would be running for President of the United States in the 2020 election.

While discussing Kanye’s candidacy, Chance cited racism as a reason that his fellow rapper isn’t receiving the same kind of support as Democratic nominee Joe Biden when it comes to defeating Donald Trump in November.

“And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh,” Chance wrote on Twitter while retweeting a video for Kanye’s new song “DONDA,” which is a tribute to his late mother. “Are we a two-party system? Ima keep it real, alota u n*ggas is racist.

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna ‘get trump out’ but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.”

Whether Kanye’s presidential bid is serious remains to be seen. He has already missed the deadline to appear on ballots in states like Texas and New York, so he has a serious uphill battle. He also has less than one month to make a final decision and file as an official candidate in remaining states or he would be ineligible to appear on their ballots.

Then again, the United States is fresh off of electing a reality show host as its president, so anything could be possible. We will just have to wait and see, but we better buckle up because it’s going to be a wild ride.