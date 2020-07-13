WATCH: Cam Newton Officially Puts the NFL on Notice

Cam Newton is officially putting the league on notice. The recent New England Patriots signee took to social media to share a message for his critics and doubters while proving that he has a major chip on his shoulder for the upcoming NFL season.

The quarterback is clearly not happy with how things went down during the end of his tenure with the Carolina Panthers and he’s ready to start his redemption tour in 2020.

“You know what makes this sh*t different is they ain’t never seen this Cam,” Newton says in the video. “They ain’t never seen him. You want to know how I know? Sh*t, I ain’t never seen him — the forgotten Cam. The sh*tted on Cam. The tired of being sick and tired Cam. I felt like I was just left to die. It’s over with for him. He ain’t the same player.

“[My son] Chosen say, ‘Daddy, daddy, daddy? We going to Charlotte?’ I say, ‘No, son, it’s over with. We got another place we going to. We’re going north.'”