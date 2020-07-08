United States Tops 3 Million COVID-19 Cases Amid Virus Resurgence

The COVID-19 threat in the United States is still very real. While there are some who are downplaying the coronavirus pandemic and saying that the rising number of cases is simply due to more testing — the mortality rate is actually rising which shows a troubling trend — the statistics show that the virus has not gone anywhere.

In fact, thanks to states like Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, cases across the country continue to skyrocket with daily highs for reported new cases.

And now, we see just how widespread COVID-19 is with more than 3 million confirmed cases in the United States, according to NBC News.

The numbers come on the same week that Donald Trump claims the United States has “just about the lowest [coronavirus mortality rate] in the world,” despite data showing at least 14 of the 20 countries most impacted by the pandemic have lower mortality rates than the U.S. So let’s trust the data on this one.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 132,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.