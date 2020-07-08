Jahneil Douglas, a member of the Toledo football program, was shot and killed late Tuesday night, according to a report from Jordan Strack of WTOL 11. Douglas was 22 years old.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The university has since confirmed the death of Douglas.

“We were all shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahneil Douglas,” Toledo AD Mike O’Brien said in a statement. “This is a devastating loss for our football team and our University, and a very sad day for all of us in Rocket Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to Jahneil’s family and friends.”

The incident occurred late Tuesday night outside of a Gino’s Pizza around 11:30 p.m. There was reportedly a fight between two men outside of the restaurant before two shots were fired.

Douglas’ high school, Start High School, tweeted out its condolences after news of his death surfaced.

“Jahneil Douglas made us proud with his hard work throughout high school, his commitment to being a strong role model, and his attitude towards success in college,” the school said in a statement. “Please keep his family and friends in your prayers after this senseless tragedy.”

The 6-foot-3 junior defensive lineman, who was majoring in communications, played in 12 games throughout his career with the Rockets. In high school, Douglas recorded 55 tackles and was a First Team AP All-Ohio honoree.

Our deepest condolences go out to Douglas’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

