Jose Zepeda vs Kendo Castaneda Live Stream: Top Rank Boxing Online

Jose Zepeda and Kendo Castaneda continue the Top Rank Boxing Summer Series on Tuesday, July 7 with a junior welterweight showdown at MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air live on ESPN.

The southpaw Zepeda (31-2, 25 KOs) enters the fight as one of the top contenders in the division with 25 of 31 victories coming by way of knockout. In his last fight, Zepeda scored an upset victory over former two-division champion Jose Pedraza.

Castaneda (17-1, 8 KOs) steps in as a late replacement for Ivan Baranchyk, who was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a rib injury.

Jose Zepeda vs Kendo Castaneda: Viewing Information

Event: Top Rank Boxing: Jose Zepeda vs Kendo Castaneda

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN

How To Live Stream Top Rank Boxing Online

Your best bet for watching Top Rank Boxing via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Top Rank Boxing On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s event on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the event on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the event for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.