Top 5 Countries You Need To Visit Before You Die

Because of COVID-19, traveling abroad has become a disaster. While plane tickets sure are cheap, the dangers of flying around the world far outweigh the benefits. If you’re itching to travel once the world is safer to fly, here are the top five countries you need to cross off your bucket list.

#5 – Japan

Top Cities: Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka

Japan is a beautiful country that’s a unique mix of tradition and new ideas. Beautiful landscapes are paired with impressive technology. There are so many fun ways to spend your time in Japan, including great food and karaoke.

#4 – Denmark

Top Cities: Copenhagen, Aarhus, Roksilde

Denmark is one of the most tourist-friendly places in Europe. There are tons of great shops, restaurants and buildings all over the country. With virtually no crime and beautiful cities, Denmark is a must-see.

#3 – Eswatini

Top Cities: Mbabane, Manzini, Lobamba

Formerly known as Swaziland, Eswatini is one of the best places in South Africa to visit. Safaris and ritual dances are a couple of the fun events you can indulge in here. Eswatini is known for its sweeping grasslands and rich culture.

#2 – Costa Rica

Top Cities: San Jose, Monteverde, Jaco

Costa Rica is a gorgeous country settled in Central America. Delicious food, tropical jungles and teeming wildlife make the country a spectacular visit. It’s famous for its picturesque beaches and jaw-dropping volcanoes.

#1 – Italy

Top Cities: Rome, Milan, Venice

Huge coliseums, classical art, exquisite dishes; need I say more? Italy is an amazing country where each city feels like its own unique person. Whether your gazing at the marble statues of Rome or riding on a gondola through Venice, you’ll have a great time.