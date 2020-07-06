Microsoft will hold an event showcasing games for the upcoming Xbox Series X, including Halo Infinite. This event will take place as part of Summer Game Fest on July 23rd at 9 A.M. PT/12 P.M. ET, and it will stream on the Xbox website, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

What Should You Expect?

The company has been acquiring numerous game studios, now totaling 15, so there should be plenty of surprises later this month. The developers that will be present at this event include Double Fine, Ninja Theory, and Obsidian.

Microsoft has already promised that the company will demonstrate the Series X’s new gameplay, as well as games optimized for the console, and announce brand-new games. Since the company already held an event that focused on third-party projects, this next event will most likely focus on first-party games.

Microsoft recently created a Fable placeholder account on Twitter, so some fans have wondered whether the game might make an appearance at July’s event. This theory is further supported by how Fable has expanded its trademark to multiple gaming accessories.

Other games that may be presented include Hellblade 2, which was teased at the Xbox Series X unveiling last year. Psychonauts 2 is also on the table, as the game is still set for a 2020 release.

Gaming developer Rare may even show its new Everwild game, which was revealed by the company last November. All in all, fans are mostly hoping for something like a new Perfect Dark or Banjo-Kazooie game.

The Xbox Series X is scheduled to launch this holiday season, and with the event so close to it, Microsoft just might announce the console’s price and release date.