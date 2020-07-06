Hulk Hogan Biopic Movie: All You Need To Know

This upcoming Hulk Hogan project will star the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, as the macho man himself. Here’s everything that you need to know about the movie so far.

Who’s Involved in the Film?

As already stated, Chris Hemsworth will play the lead as Hulk Hogan. Hemsworth recently claimed that in order to get in shape for the role, he’ll be working hard to get even more jacked than ever before.

“This movie is going to be a really fun project,” Hemsworth said to Total Film. “As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude.”

Joker director Todd Phillips is also set to direct this film, and actor/writer John Pollono (This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy) and Joker writer Scott Silver will pen the script.

At the same time, former WWE personality Eric Bischoff, who worked alongside Hogan in World Championship Wrestling, will be involved in the project. The extent of which is currently unknown.

How’s the Script Going?

Earlier this April, Chris admitted he hadn’t seen the script yet. However, he’s thrilled to be a part of this project, which will follow the legendary wrestler during the rise of his popularity.

“It’s so of in the process now,” he said. “I’m just fascinated by that world, and I think they’re pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven’t seen before. I’m as intrigued as you are.”

When Is the Film Getting Released?

Right now, there is no confirmed release date for the movie. Considering the cast and crew at the helm of this exciting project, Hollywood looks set to reel out another outstanding biopic.