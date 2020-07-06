Draymond Green Reveals His Favorite For The NBA Title Ahead Of League’s Return

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has picked LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to lift the NBA title at the culmination of the 2019/20 season, with the league having finalized plans, as well as a schedule, to restart the campaign.

The NBA has been at the forefront when it comes to sports resuming in the United States and is now a shining example given the way Commissioner Adam Silver has handled things amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If all goes according to plan, NBA basketball will restart on July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Green, a three-time champion who’s been to five consecutive NBA Finals, won’t be involved in the playoffs for the first time in his eight-year career as the Warriors posted a dismal 15-50 record after losing Kevin Durant to free agency and the sharpshooting duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to injury.

The 30-year-old will be watching from home when 16 teams out of the 22 invited compete for the NBA Championship in what’s being called a “bubble” in Orlando.

He sees the Lakers and neighbors, the Los Angeles Clippers, as the favorites but thinks LeBron’s team will edge the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-led side.

“I think going into the season and all season long, the [Los Angeles] Clippers were the favorite,” he said on ESPN’s Jalen and Jacoby show this week, (H/T NBC Sports). “When you look at their team, I think they have someone that checks every box, from a defender, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverly.”

The Lakers, though, seem the most well-positioned team to win it all – at least that’s how Green sees it.

“I think going into this bubble, the Lakers got to be the favorite because they got LeBron and he can kind of adjust anything,” he added. “And I think he’s probably the most disciplined player we’ve ever seen in the NBA, and that’s going to matter going into this bubble. Having LeBron on your team going into this bubble gives you a slight advantage.”