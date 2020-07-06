Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Willing to ‘Name Big Names’ After Arrest

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and gal pal of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly willing to share some dirt on other high-profile figures to help her own case following her arrest last week.

According to a report from Page Six, Maxwell is willing to start “naming some big names.”

“She’s going to be naming some big names — not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein’s parties — but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes,” Steven Hoffenberg, a former business associate of Epstein, said.

Maxwell is facing charges which include conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

An indictment against Maxwell said that she “assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse ” girls under age 18.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

Just 24 hours prior to the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile being found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, court documents were unsealed that named a bunch of powerful and wealthy men including a prince and multiple politicians. There is also the fact that prison guards did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes on the night of his death despite that being a requirement.

Epstein had also recently been taken off of suicide watch, while his cellmate was transferred in the days prior to his death.

While we wait for answers, Attorney General William Barr has stated that multiple investigations have been launched as the Department of Justice attempts to get to the bottom of how Epstein passed away.