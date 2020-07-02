Thomas Macias, a 51-year-old from California, died of the novel coronavirus just one day after expressing his regret that he attended a party in June during the global pandemic.

Macias admitted the “stupidity” that went into attending the party while also warning others about being careless.

‘I went out a couple of weeks ago … because of my stupidity I put my mom and sisters and my family’s health in jeopardy,” he said, via a report from CNN.com. “This has been a very painful experience. This is no joke. If you have to go out, wear a mask, and practice social distancing. … Hopefully with God’s help, I’ll be able to survive this.”

Macias attended a barbecue after restrictions in California were lifted. At least 12 people who attended the party later tested positive for the virus.

His death came just three days after being diagnosed.

Thomas Macias would want his story shared, RIP. Please, please follow the necessary precautions to help fight the spread of #COVID19https://t.co/pUAbIr1Ne8 — #BLM | halcyon.jen ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@halcyon_jen) July 2, 2020

