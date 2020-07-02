Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest: Jeffrey Epstein Associate Arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the British socialite was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire.

Maxwell has been accused of helping recruit underage sex partners for Epstein and his friends by multiple women and she often traveled with Epstein on his trips.

An indictment against Maxwell said that she “assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse ” girls under age 18.

From the report:

The indictment included counts of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

Just 24 hours prior to the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile being found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, court documents were unsealed that named a bunch of powerful and wealthy men including a prince and multiple politicians. There is also the fact that prison guards did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes on the night of his death despite that being a requirement.

Epstein had also recently been taken off of suicide watch, while his cellmate was transferred in the days prior to his death.

While we wait for answers, Attorney General William Barr has stated that multiple investigations have been launched as the Department of Justice attempts to get to the bottom of how Epstein passed away.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.