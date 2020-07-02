Roc Nation has officially announced that Jay Z’s Made in America Festival has been canceled for 2020. The festival was canceled in part due to the coronavirus pandemic and because of the ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

The festival has been rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend in 2021.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021,” a statement read.

“We look forward to working alongside the Mayor’s office and returning to the wonderful city of Philadelphia next year. Please hold onto your tickets, as they will be valid for next year, and we will be sharing additional information as it becomes available via our website and social media.”

Anyone who wishes to receive a refund will be able to due so at the point of purchase.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Bonnaroo and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS temporarily suspended their seasons.

