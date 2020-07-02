LA County Gyms Now Require Face Coverings, Gloves

LA County gyms will now require cloth face coverings and gloves as the COVID-19 cases are seeing a resurgence. The announcement from the L.A. County Dept of Public Health came this week and alerted gym members that they will have to wear face coverings and gloves at all times once they enter the facility.

Most gyms in Los Angeles did not previously require members to wear masks or gloves which could be a contributing factor to the increase in positive cases.

Along with the new gym requirements, restaurants will be closed for indoor dining; indoor areas of museums, zoos, and aquariums are being forced to close; and card rooms and satellite wagering facilities must close.

California, along with Arizona, Texas and Florida, is one of the states that has seen the biggest spike in new COVID cases as states across the country begin to reopen.

Gyms are not the only place that face coverings are required in California, either. A new law requires face coverings in West Hollywood. If you do not comply, you will face a $300 fine.

