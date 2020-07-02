Students in Alabama don’t seem to comprehend the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. According to officials in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, students are throwing “COVID parties” and then gambling on who will be getting sick first.

“They put money in a pot and they try to get COVID. Whoever gets COVID first gets the pot. It makes no sense,” city council member Sonya McKinstry said, via the New York Post.

“We’re trying to break up any parties that we know of,” McKinstry told ABC News.

As the coronavirus appears to be in the middle of a resurgence, this is obviously not smart.

Then again, Alabama ranks 50th out of 50 states when it comes to education, so it makes a little bit more sense. Regardless, the students need to do better.

It is important to note that the University of Alabama was not specifically named as the home to the careless students, but it is the flagship university in Tuscaloosa.

The state of Alabama has more than 38,400 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with nearly 950 deaths.

