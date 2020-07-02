Invicta FC 40 Live Stream: Watch Ducote vs Lima Online

Invicta FC returns for the first time in four months with Invicta FC 40 in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday night. The event marks the all-female mixed martial arts promotion’s first event during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between Emily Ducote and UFC veteran Juliana Lima. The co-main event, meanwhile, is in the atomweight division with Lindsey VanZandt taking on Alesha Zappitella.

All of the fights will air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Here is the fight card for tonight’s event:

Strawweight: Emily Ducote (115.2) vs. Juliana Lima (115.5)

Lindsey VanZandt (105.2) vs. Alesha Zappitella (105.7)

Chelsea Chandler (145) vs. Liv Parker (145.7)

Trisha Cicero (126) vs. Laura Gallardo (125.1)

Genia Goodin (115.9) vs. Shelby Koren (115.9)

The event was initially scheduled to feature six fights, but a bout between DeAnna Bennett and Victoria Leonardo was scrapped after Bennett was unable to finish her weight cut and pulled from the event due to medical issues.

How can you tune in to the fights?

All of the information you need to watch Invicta FC 40 from the opening bout can be seen below.

Invicta FC 40 Viewing Information

Event: Invicta FC 40

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2020

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Memorial Hall

Main Card Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

How To Watch Invicta FC 40 Online

Invicta FC 35 will begin this Friday, June 7, 2019, at 8:00 P.M. ET and can be watched online – without cable subscription – via UFC Fight Pass, UFC.TV, and the UFC.TV App. Here are your options in detail:

UFC Fight Pass

Invicta FC 40 will be streamed via UFC Fight Pass. It’s a subscription service which offers one-month, six-month and 12-month subscription options. It costs $9.99 a month, $8.99/month with a 6-month commitment, or $7.99/month with a 12 months commitment. You can start a 7-day free trial with any plan, and if you cancel before the trial ends, you will not be charged.