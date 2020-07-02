Byron Bernstein, a popular Twitch streamer, is dead at age 31. Bernstein, who was based out of Austin, Texas, was known on Twitch by the name Reckful and he was one of the highest-ranking “World of Warcraft” players.

According to a report from Dexerto.com, Bernstein died due to suicide.

Just hours before taking his own life, Bernstein posted a series of concerning messages on social media and publicly proposed to his ex-girlfriend BeccaTilts.

“I know I’ll always be a little too crazy… and this is proof,” he wrote on Twitter. “But at least you’ll never be bored. Will you marry me, Becca? DO NOT make her feel pressured to say yes, I am completely insane here. I have not seen her in six months. The reason for the post is I know she’s the one I want forever, and I wanted her to know my commitment is real.

“Ahh, I feel bad for anyone who has to deal with my insanity. Please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions.”

Another ex-girlfriend, BlueGoesMew, confirmed his death on social media.

“Yes, it’s him,” she wrote. “He’s gone. I’ve been having a panic attack for an hour. I don’t know what to do.”

Fellow streamer NymN also confirmed the news with Bernstein’s roommate.

“No, Blue’s twitter account isn’t hacked & Byron’s roommate has confirmed it,” he tweeted. “It is true. F**k everything about this year.”

Back in January, Bernstein shared a video revealing that his brother died by suicide and that he also dealt with mental struggles of his own.

“I am actually day-to-day happy,” he said in a YouTube video. “I’ve never felt this way in my life. I’m not saying it’s gonna last forever, but right now I’m happy.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Bernstein’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.