The National Suicide Prevention Hotline will be changing its number by the summer of 2022. Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai told The Today Show that the current contact number, 1-800-273-TALK, will be shortened to 988 by July of 2022 to make the number more accessible.

“We want the millions of Americans who have been struggling, who think there’s a stigma associated with getting help, we want them to know that they are not alone, that 988 could be the lifeline,” Pai said. “Based on the public info we got from stakeholders, mental-health advocates, the industry and others, we believe that that two-year timeline is the soonest feasible timeline for getting it implemented.”

In 2018, the hotline received 2.2 million calls across its 163 centers.

The hotline — which is run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration — is hoping that a shortened number will help lighten the load of 911 and redirect the calls to the appropriate hotline in a more timely manner.

While the number will be changing by 2022, the number will remain the same until then so please do not hesitate to reach out and ask for help if you are in need.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.