New York City Delays Indoor Dining Amid Coronavirus Resurgence

New York City will delay plans to advance its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Because of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the decision to resume indoor dining will be delayed.

“The bad news is regarding a situation we’ve seen now all over the country,” de Blasio said at his daily press briefing. “We cannot go ahead at this point in time with indoor dining in New York City. Even a week ago honestly I was hopeful that we could. But the news we’ve gotten around the country gets worse and worse all the time.”

The decision from de Blasio comes as states like Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas have seen serious spikes after allowing restaurants and bars to welcome customers back inside at a reduced capacity.

After all of the progress New York has made to reach new lows in daily cases after previously being the epicenter of the virus in the United States, it makes sense for de Blasio to avoid being forced to take any steps backward.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 128,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.