Claira Janover, a recent Harvard graduate, says that she is receiving death threats and being reported to the FBI, Harvard, and Cambridge police, after a video where she commented about stabbing anyone who tells her “All Lives Matter.”

Janover had joked that she would “stab” anyone who used the retort to “Black Lives Matter” before mocking their pain — something that apparently flew over a lot of people’s heads.

“I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’m a show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters too,’” she said.

Well, people didn’t take too kindly to the analogy. Janover shared a video along with screenshots from Trump supporters who have responded like her threat was made seriously.

“And people are like reporting me for domestic terrorism, tagging the FBI, Harvard, Cambridge police,” she said in a TikTok video. “Apparently I’m threatening the lives of people — unlike cops, obviously. Anyway, so If I get an email from the Department of Homeland Security or I get kicked out of Harvard or I get arrested or whatever — or I get murdered, according to the many death threats that I’m receiving right now — know that I appreciate you guys standing up for me.”

In an earlier post, Janover, who graduated with a degree in government and psychology, shared some of the responses she received after her first message referencing “All Lives Matter.”

She also defended her initial comments on Twitter.

“Despite the death, rape, expulsion, and firing threats I got today…I am so grateful for everyone who has stood by, supported, & defended me and #BlackLivesMattter. I will not be silenced, shamed, or threatened into silence by bigoted trump fans who don’t understand analogies,” she wrote on Twitter.

Despite the death, rape, expulsion, and firing threats I got today…I am so grateful for everyone who has stood by, supported, & defended me and #BlackLivesMattter. I will not be silenced, shamed, or threatened into silence by bigoted trump fans who don’t understand analogies — claira j (@clurajan) July 1, 2020

During her time at Harvard, Janover was the president of Harvard’s Model Congress Middle East, a nonprofit that teaches high school students about the American government and international politics. She also previously worked at Planned Parenthood Action in Connecticut, according to the New York Post.