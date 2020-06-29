Donald Trump Suspended By Twitch For ‘Hateful Conduct’ Violations

Donald Trump has been suspended by Twitch. While the President of the United States has had his messages flagged on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook for promoting violence, this marks the first time that the president has actually had an account suspended over conduct.

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, temporarily kicked Trump off of its platform after Trump’s channel rebroadcast a 2015 video from when he announced he was running for president and criticized Mexicans, along with a recent video from his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally.

The videos were flagged for “hateful conduct,” according to the company.

“Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed,” a statement from the video streaming platform stated, via The Verge.

In the initial video flagged for hateful conduct, Trump said, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you… They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting. And it only makes common sense. It only makes common sense. They’re sending us not the right people.”

The Tulsa, Oklahoma video clip featured Trump saying, “Hey, it’s one o’clock in the morning and a very tough, I’ve used the word on occasion, ‘hombre,’ a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do. And you call 911 and they say, ‘I’m sorry, this number’s no longer working.’ By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many. Whether it’s a young woman, an old woman, a young man or an old man and you’re sleeping.”

Trump had joined Twitch last fall in an effort to appeal to a wider range of potential voters for his 2020 campaign.

It will be interesting to see how the president reacts to being temporarily suspended from Twitch after previous public spats with Twitter and Facebook over censorship. Earlier in the day, Reddit had removed a popular Trump-supporting subreddit named “The_Donald.”