Donald Trump is not happy with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio’s plans to paint “Black Lives Matter’ in oversized yellow laters along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan directly in front of Trump Tower.

Mayor de Blasio privately authorized the plan this week, according to the New York Post. It is a move similar to that of Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser who had the slogan painted on the street leading to the White House earlier this month.

“Obviously he is doing it to antagonize the president,” a source told The Post.

Well, Trump has caught wind of the plan and he is predictably unhappy at the taunting by the New York City mayor. Trump responded to the news in a tweetstorm ripping de Blasio for supporting the movement.

Trump then specifically ripped the Black Lives Matter movement as well.

“Told that@NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign. ‘Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon’, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!,” Trump tweeted.

“Black Lives Matter leader states, ‘If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it’. This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!”

The giant yellow letters will be painted on Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets.

This is next-level trolling from de Blasio.