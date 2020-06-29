David Anthony Ware is on the run after allegedly shooting multiple Tulsa Police Officers during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Ware is at large and considered “armed and dangerous” after fleeing following a “scuffle” with police, via the Tulsa World.

The 32-year-old Ware has been charged in Tulsa County District Court with two counts of shooting with intent to kill and a felony firearm charge. The suspect was last seen in a faded red shirt, black shorts, and black baseball cap.

A manhunt is underway.

After being pulled over at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, June 29, Ware allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at the officers. Two cops were injured and rushed to the hospital in critical condition to undergo surgery.

“If you live in this area be very aware of your surroundings, if your dogs are barking call us and we’ll come check it out,” the Tulsa Police Department wrote on Facebook. “If he is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone.”

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of David Anthony Ware, they are asked to call 911 or (918) 596-2627.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.