The state of Florida continues to take gigantic leaps backward during the coronavirus pandemic. After being one of the first states in the country to open amid the spread of COVID-19, Florida has now become the new hotbed with a record number of cases continuing to be reported.

Florida has been forced to close its bars and reduce restaurant capacity as the cases surge, along with shutting down beaches for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

“It has invariably been because they packed so many people in and created a type of environment that we are trying to avoid,” Governor Ron DeSantis said over the weekend, via Newsweek. “Caution was thrown to the wind and so we are where we are.”

Because of the surge, at least 141,075, beaches will be closed in Broward County (whose county seat is Fort Lauderdale) and Palm Beach County over the July 4 weekend. Beaches will be closed from July 3 through July 7.

“The closure may be extended if conditions do not improve and people do not follow New Normal rules requiring masks to be worn always inside commercial establishments and outdoors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a statement.

More than 141,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the state while 3,419 deaths have been reported.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 126,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.