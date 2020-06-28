Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest stunt took place in Olympia Washington at the “March for Our Rights 3” rally which was led by the far-right militia known as the Washington Three Percenters.

Cohen disguised himself as a country singer who led a racist sing-along during the event, according to The Daily Beast.

To start the prank, Cohen disguised himself as a PAC leader who was trying to sponsor the rally. After being successful, Cohen had his security block off the stage and protect the power so that his stunt could not be derailed. That is when the “country singer” took the stage.

Cohen led the song which took jabs at Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the “Wuhan Flu.”

Of course, those in attendance wasted no time singing along without realizing they were being baited into participating in a racist stunt.

You have to love Sacha Baron Cohen. He manages to get a bunch of racists to do a racist singalong!pic.twitter.com/bWOEIRBUcF — Fennars (@fennars) June 28, 2020

While the event was hilarious and quickly went viral online, there were some people who didn’t appreciate being the butt of the joke.

One of those people was Yelm City Councilman James Blair who sounded off on Facebook after the event.

“Sacha Baron Cohen pulled a bullsh*t stunt at the March For Our Rights 3 event. Disguised as a PAC out of Southern California, paid for the stage setupi and musical entertainment,” Blair wrote on Facebook. “Came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting sh*t. His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage or pulling power from the generator.

“After the crowd realized what he was saying, and turned on him, his security then rushed the stage and evacuated them to a waiting private ambulance that was contracted to be their escape transport. It was a set up, and smack in the face of the great people who put on this event. Disgusted with what Sacha did, all for a bullsh*t stunt.”

Despite Blair saying the crowd was “disgusted,” there were plenty of willing participants who joined Cohen in his racist sing-along.

A Twitter user said that Cohen later came back in another disguise to give an interview about what went down.

A Twitter user said that Cohen later came back in another disguise to give an interview about what went down.

