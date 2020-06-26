NBA Coronavirus: 16 Players Test Positive Ahead of League Return

The NBA is set to return from its coronavirus hiatus next month in Orlando, Florida. Ahead of the league’s scheduled return, the National Basketball Association tested 302 players for COVID-19 and more than 5 percent of the players tested positive, according to an announcement from the league.

Per the test results, 16 players have tested positive following the June 23 tests — a 5.3 percent rate of positive tests, according to ESPN.

The players who tested positive were not named, but players such as Jabari Parker, Malcolm Brogdon, Alex Len and Nikola Jokic have previously confirmed that their tests were returned positive.

Any player that tested positive must self-isolate and be cleared by a physician before resuming activity with the team.

NBA training camps in Orlando are set to tip-off in Florida on July 7, with the scheduled start for the return to play set for July 30.

