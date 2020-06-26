Siya Kakkar, a popular TikTok star, died at age 16 in New Dehli, India, according to reports. According to the Daily Mail, an investigation is underway with the cause of death believed to be a suspected suicide.

Kakkar’s manager, Arjun Sarin, said that he had spoken to her the night before she is believed to have taken her own life.

“I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal,” Sarin said in a statement. “This must be due to something personal — work wise she was doing well. Siya was a bright talent.”

Kakkar had more than 1.1 million followers on her TikTok account and was known for her dance videos. On Instagram, she had amassed more than 200,000 followers.

She had shared her latest video a week before her death singing and dancing along to the song “Sharaabi Teri Tor.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Siya’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.