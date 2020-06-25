United States Breaks Record For Highest Single Day New COVID-19 Cases

The United States has broken a new record, but for all of the wrong reasons. While some portions of the United States are seeing a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases, more than half of the states are watching their cases surge.

That led to the U.S. reporting its highest single-day increase for new COVID-19 cases during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest numbers, the United States diagnosed 45,557 new cases over the last 24 hours. The record number tops the previous single-day record from back in April by more than 9,000, according to NBC News.

The number comes as states across the country begin to reopen and places like California and Florida are becoming new hotbeds for the virus.

So while some states may be flattening the curve and returning to some sense of normalcy for the first time in months, it is important to continue practicing proper social distancing and safety measures if you are out in public or in crowded areas.

Because while there is some promise, we are clearly not out of the woods yet.

Yesterday the US hit a record high for new COVID cases. WEAR A MASK. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 25, 2020

