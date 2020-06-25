2020 Bonnaroo Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is the latest popular event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the festival — which had previously been postponed — officially announced it has canceled this year’s event.

Those who had tickets to this year’s festival can either roll them over to the 2021 event or receive a full refund.

“Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled,” a statement read. “Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date.”

The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival was set to take place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee. On Tuesday, January 7, the organizers for the event announced its star-studded lineup for the four-day event. Among the headliners were Lizzo, Tool, and Tame Impala.

Other popular acts include Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Young Thug, Tenacious D, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Denzel Curry, J.I.D., Flogging Molly, and more.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS temporarily suspended their seasons.

