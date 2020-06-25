WWE has been pushing through the coronavirus pandemic with live shows including WrestleMania. Unfortunately, announcer Renee Young has been working through the outbreak and it has finally caught up to her.

This week, Young, whore real name is Renee Paquette, announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Man. What a few days,” Young wrote on Twitter. “My show gets canceled and get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone.”

The news comes after multiple WWE employees — which included in-ring talent — tested positive for coronavirus at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as cases in the state continue to rise.

“WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future,” a statement from WWE read.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 123,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.