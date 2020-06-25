Kentucky Derby 2020: Churchill Downs to Allow Fans

The 2020 Kentucky Derby will take place this year on September 5. Due to the reshuffling of the Triple Crown schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Derby will serve as the second leg followed by the Preakness Stakes on October 3.

And thanks to Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and public health experts, fans will be in for a treat.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Beshear announced that fans will be allowed to attend the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

“We truly appreciate the leadership of the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear,and all of the hard work, collaborationand guidance that state and local officials and public health experts have provided us to safely and responsibly host Kentucky Derby Week in September with spectators,” said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery in a release. “Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safetyof all who attend and participate in the Derby.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have established a comprehensive set of operating procedures, which include a multitude of precautionary measures to be followed while fans are in attendance at our facility. We are determined to keep our customers, employees and communities as safe as we responsibly can.”

While there will be fans, the venue will have limited capacity which will include “reductions to limit overall crowd density, including general admission, outdoor reserved seating, premium dining and suites.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 123,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.