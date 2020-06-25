Colin Kaepernick NFL Return? Multiple Teams Have ‘Legitimate Interest’

Could Colin Kaepernick finally be making a return to the National Football League? According to the latest reports, there are multiple teams that have “legitimate interest” in the free-agent quarterback as the league prepares for the upcoming season.

NFL.com’s Michael Silver reported the news of the interest in Kaepernick while adding there is one NFL coach “who is absolutely interested.”

One of the biggest issues for Kaepernick is the current league rules due to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, private workouts are prohibited and any team who would be interested in signing Kaepernick would want to run him through the medical process after multiple seasons out of the league.

“Colin Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, finds himself in the same situation that Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney do,” Silver said, via TMZ Sports, “which is a team that would be ready to sign him would want to work him out.”

‘”We’re looking at a holding pattern creeping up toward the start of training camp.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg that he would welcome a team signing Kaepernick, after years of speculation that the signal-caller was blackballed from the league after his protests against police brutality and for racial equality during the national anthem.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision, but I welcome that (and) support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that,” Goodell said.

There is currently no set date for when teams will be able to hold private workouts. However, with training camps scheduled to start at the end of July, we could be nearing that date soon.