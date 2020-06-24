Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has never been shy about hiding his dislike for President Donald Trump. So, when he appeared on FOX News for an interview with Trump’s favorite news anchor Sean Hannity, it was only a matter of time until the tension exploded.

As you would have expected, Cuban ripped into Trump during the heated interview while explaining why he was supporting former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

“Donald Trump doesn’t want to run a country. He wants to run a campaign,” Cuban said. “Joe Biden actually wants to run a country.”

Cuban also explained that Biden has done more for entrepreneurs during his time as Vice President in the Obama White House than Trump has done in the last four years.

“I think the ACA [ObamaCare] is easily [President Obama and Biden’s] biggest accomplishment and it’s unfortunate the [Trump administration is] trying to dismantle it,” Cuban said, “and I will also say … the one event in the White House that Joe Biden put on and spoke about his support for entrepreneurship is one more event than he [Trump] has ever done for entrepreneurs in the White House or anywhere else.”

Hannity pushed back throughout the interview, asking whether Biden had the stability or stamina to serve as president while also challenging Biden’s lengthy record in the Senate. Of course, Cuban was prepared with an answer for everything Hannity was trying to throw his way.

You can check out the full interview below.