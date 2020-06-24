Muhammad Ali Jr., the only biological son of legendary boxer and activist Muhammad Ali, says that his father would have hated the “racist” Black Lives Matter and the protesters involved, according to the New York Post.

In a lengthy interview, Ali Jr. trashed the movement while also defending law enforcement. Ali Jr. called Black Lives Matter supporters “devils” and terrorists.

Ali Jr. also took aim at Antifa, saying everyone involved in that movement should be killed.

‘‘My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘All lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree,” Ali Jr. said. “They’re no different from Muslim terrorists. They should all get what they deserve. They’re f*cking up businesses, beating up innocent people in the neighborhood, smashing up police stations and shops.

“They’re terrorists—they’re terrorizing the community. I agree with the peaceful protests, but the Antifa, they need to kill everyone in that thing. … Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest. Antifa never wanted it peaceful. I would take them all out.

“Police don’t wake up and think, ‘I’m going to kill a n—-r today or kill a white man. They’re just trying to make it back home to their family in one piece.”

While it was surprising to hear him bash the Black Lives Matter movement, he also went on to say that he is a supporter of President Donald Trump and that his father would have been too.

“I think Trump’s a good president. My father would have supported him. Trump’s not a racist, he’s for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody,” Ali Jr. said. “These [Democrat politicians] saying Black Lives Matter, who the hell are you to say that? You’re not even black.

“Democrats don’t give a s–t about anybody. Hillary Clinton doesn’t give a s–t; she’s trying not to get locked up. Trump is much better than Clinton and Obama. … The only one to do what he said he would do is Donald Trump.”

Ali passed away from Parkinson’s disease at age 74 in 2006.