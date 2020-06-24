500 Delta Air Lines Employees Test Positive For COVID-19; 10 Dead

Delta Air Lines has confirmed that 500 employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Delta’s Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian confirmed the news during a conference call last week, according to Newsweek.

While most of the employees who tested positive were able to recover, 10 of the employees died after contracting the virus.

The airline plans to test all of its employees.

“Since initial reporting in March, Delta has seen a significant reduction in positive employee COVID-19 tests and is currently tracking at a rate five times lower than the national average,” Bastian said. “We have recently announced that we are going to be testing all of our employees. In fact, we started this week in Minneapolis for both the blood serology, as to whether they have already been exposed to the disease and have antibodies, as well as the active test to see if they, indeed, are carrying the virus. And that test is being led by Mayo Clinic.

“And we are also working very closely with Quest Diagnostics in that we will have all 90,000 of our employees available to be tested. And from getting a good baseline, we will be able to provide better protection for our people and then, eventually, certainly, our customers as we go forward.”

There is no word on whether the employees that contracted the virus were working in the cabin or on the ground.

