MLS is Back Tournament Schedule 2020: Full List of Games

The MLS is Back Tournament is set to begin on July 8 to mark the league’s return from its coronavirus pandemic hiatus.

The league’s 26 teams will be split into six groups for the tournament which will be held without fans. All teams will play three group matches with the top 16 teams advancing to the knockout round and the winner earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

Group play will run through July 23.

The final match will be played on August 11 and the prize pool for the tournament is $1.1 million.

A full look at the MLS is Back Tournament schedule can be seen below.

2020 MLS is Back Tournament Groups

2020 MLS is Back Tournament Schedule

Group stage July 8 – 23 Round of 16 July 25 – 28 Quarter-finals July 30 / August 1 Semi-finals August 5 / 6 Final August 11

