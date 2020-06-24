UConn Cuts 4 Athletic Programs Due To Budget Reduction

Universities across the country have been forced to cut their budgets during the coronavirus pandemic, and UConn is the latest that has been forced to make financial reductions. The University of Connecticut announced the news on Wednesday, June 24, with four programs getting the ax.

UConn is reducing its budget by 25 percent by 2023 and will be cutting men’s cross country, women’s rowing, men’s swimming & diving and men’s tennis.

The budget cuts will impact 124 student-athletes, according to the press release.

“While this is a painful decision, it is in the best interest of the long-term viability of UConn and UConn athletics,” UConn President Thomas Katsouleas said. “The Division of Athletics recently completed a thorough and comprehensive review of its operation and programs, an inquiry initiated long before the COVID-19 crisis began.

“For several years, the level of institutional financial support committed to athletics has been growing. Today, we shared some difficult decisions that nonetheless should chart a course towards better financial sustainability at a level of support and sport sponsorship more in line with our peers.”

UConn athletics director David Benedict added: “This was a very difficult, but necessary, decision. Reducing expenses is critical to our financial sustainability but that doesn’t make this decision any more palatable for the student-athletes and coaches on the affected teams. We are committed to providing impacted Huskies with our full support during this transition, whether they wish to stay at UConn or transfer to another institution.

“Despite our current emotions, we are optimistic that the financial plan approved today will serve as an important roadmap for a bright future for UConn athletics.”

Despite the cuts, the university will continue to support the student-athletes by honoring their scholarships.