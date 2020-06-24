Walt Disney World workers are petitioning the park to delay its reopening amid a resurgence of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the state of Florida. A petition was started on moveon.org as the parks prepare for their reopening since shuttering their doors due to the pandemic.

This week, Florida topped 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.

“This virus is not gone, unfortunately, it’s only become worse in this state,” the petition reads. “While theme parks are a great way to relax and enjoy free time, it is a non-essential business; it is not fair to the people who work there to risk their lives, especially if they are at risk or have family members who are at risk. People are more important than making a profit. Mayors, theme park executives, government officials — please hear what we are saying.

“Keeping ourselves and our visitors safe is our number one priority, in every theme park. This includes our health and wellbeing. We are encouraged to say something when we see something that we deem is unsafe so we’re speaking up.”

At the time of this posting, the petition has more than 7,500 signatures.

Disney World was planning to begin its reopening phase in mid-July. Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are scheduled reopen on July 11, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios is planning to reopen on July 15.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 123,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.