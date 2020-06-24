2020 New York City Marathon Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 New York City Marathon has been canceled. The marathon, which is the largest in the world, was scheduled for November 1. Unfortunately, the event had to be called off due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Road Runners coordinated with the mayor’s office and determined the race would have created too many health and safety concerns for everyone involved.

“Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners, said in a statement. “Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year.”

Those who applied for the 2020 marathon will be offered a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed entry to the marathon in either 2021, 2022, or 2023.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

The 2021 New York City Marathon is scheduled for November 7.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including The Masters, NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

