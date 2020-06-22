New Jersey Will Allow Casinos to Reopen in July

Gambling is about to be back on in New Jersey. This week, NJ Governor Phil Murphy announced that casinos in the state will be allowed to begin reopening in July as the state goes through its phased reopening process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The casinos will be allowed to reopen on Fourth of July weekend, but there will be limited capacity.

Casinos in the Garden State have been closed since March 16.

“BREAKING: On Thursday, July 2nd: Casinos may reopen – operating at 25% capacity. Indoor dining may resume – limited at first to 25% capacity,” Murphy announced on Twitter. “Additional health and safety guidance will be released within the next several days.”

New Jersey has had more than 169,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 amid the pandemic, with nearly 13,000 deaths.

