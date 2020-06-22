Anastasia Tropitsel, a popular Russian influencer, has died at age 18. According to the Daily Mail, Tropitsel — whose real name is Anastasia Zubrina — had been staying in Bali during the coronavirus lockdown in an effort to continue building her following on Instagram.

While in Bali, Tropitsel was involved in a motorcycle accident after beginning to “wobble” while riding at 60 miles per hour before losing control and crashing into a fence. Tropitsel suffered head injuries in the accident and succumbed to her injuries.

Tropitsel had been a blogger since age 12 and had told stories about becoming a millionaire at age 15 due to her online personality.

“My beloved girl is not with us,” her boyfriend Viktor Maydanovich, who is a motorcycle instructor from Ukraine, wrote. “Please, my friends, say your last farewell to her with your good thoughts and meditations. It is very important. (Anastasia) was moving at a speed of 80-100 kilometers per hour along a major road, where everybody goes at such a speed. She always rode very safely and accurately. Then her bike started wobbling.

“Honestly, now there is a complete emptiness and I would be glad to go after it, I don’t know or can I ever again feel the same taste of life. Darling, you were my soul in this life. And if I stay here without your body, then I will keep part of your soul with me, so that after my death we will find each other there, in other worlds.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Tropitsel’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.