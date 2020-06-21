Vanessa Bryant continues to deal with the heartbreak of the unexpected death of Kobe Bryant. Since his death earlier this year in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, Vanessa has been sharing emotional tributes to Kobe and Gigi as different life events pass by.

On Sunday, Vanessa marked her first Father’s Day with her children since the NBA legends death and she took to social media to share a heart-warming message.

“Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world,” Vanessa wrote in a photo with Kobe and her daughters. We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko, and VB.”

Vanessa Bryant shared a message to Kobe Bryant for #FathersDay 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/yQoKx6HjBp — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2020

She previously spoke about Kobe’s love for her and their children at a memorial service following his death.

“Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved or wanted more than Kobe. He was loving, adoring and romantic. He was truly the romantic one in our relationship,” she said. “He planned special anniversary trips. He even handmade my most treasured gifts. He was so thoughtful while working hard to be the best athlete.”

Our deepest condolences continue to go out to the Bryant family, and the families of the other 7 victims — John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan — who tragically lost their lives.