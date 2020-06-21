ESPYs Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online

Despite the lack of live sports during the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ESPY Awards are set to take place on Sunday, June 21. The ceremony will look a lot different than in recent years, with the ceremony being held virtually because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This year, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and USWNT Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe will serve as hosts.

“While this is an extraordinary time to be producing an awards show, The ESPYS has always strived to meet the moment — to tackle the issues and stories most relevant and meaningful to our athletes and their fans. This year will be no exception,” said Jeff Smith of MaggieVision Productions, who is the executive producer of The ESPYS, said in a statement. “There will still be sports highlights and comic relief, but this year’s show will be more focused than ever on elevating the voices of athletes and shining a light on the inspiring work they do, on the field and off.”

How can you tune in to the festivities?

All of the information you need to watch the event online can be seen below.

2020 ESPY Awards Viewing Information

Event: 2020 ESPY Awards

Date: Sunday, June 21

Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN

How To Live Stream 2020 ESPY Awards Online

Your best bet for watching the awards via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch 2020 ESPY Awards On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s event on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the event on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the event for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.

2020 ESPY Awards Appearances

Jose Andres, Halle Berry, Simone Biles, Tom Brady, Sterling K. Brown, Joe Burrow, Kyle Busch, Swin Cash, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Ciara, Kim Clavel, Mark Cuban, Stephen Curry, Elena Delle Donne, Gabby Douglas, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Julie Ertz, Zach Ertz, Mike Eruzione, Allyson Felix, Missy Franklin, Channing Frye, Heidi Gardner, Pau Gasol, Shaquem Griffin, Lewis Hamilton, Derrick Henry, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Sabrina Ionescu, Malcolm Jenkins, Derek Jeter, Cam Jordan, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Travis Kelce, Steve Kerr, Keegan-Michael Key, Chloe Kim, David Koechner, Brooks Koepka, Ryan Lochte, Chris Long, Greg Louganis, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, John Lutz, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning, Simone Manuel, Matthew McConaughey, Tatyana McFadden, Donovan Mitchell, Tracy Morgan, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Katelyn Ohashi, Apolo Ohno, Alexander Ovechkin, Corey Peters, Roman Reigns, Mary Lou Retton, Diallo Riddle, Rob Riggle, Robin Roberts, Kendrick Sampson, Kyle Shanahan, Mikaela Shiffrin, J.K. Simmons, Snoop Dogg, Juan Soto, Mark Spitz, Breanna Stewart, Eric Stonestreet, Ryan Tannehill, Dara Torres, Mike Trout, Lindsey Vonn, Taquarius Wair, Derek Watt, JJ Watt, TJ Watt, Shaun White, Trae Young, Ryan Zimmerman and the 2019 Spelling Bee Octochamps (Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Abhijay Kodali, Shruthika Padhy, Rohan Raja, Christopher Serrao, Sohum Sukhatankar, Saketh Sundar).