Top 5 Most Anticipated PlayStation 5 Games

Sony’s recently-revealed PlayStation 5 is set to hit shelves on November 20, 2020. Sony has since announced a ton of upcoming titles, with some being more anticipated than others. Here are the 5 PS5 games players are the most excited for.

#5 – Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is a direct sequel to the PS4 title Horizon Zero Dawn. Forbidden West is a third-person action game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic California. Players will take control of Aloy, a hunter who must survive in a world ruled by machines. After Zero Dawn’s critical and financial success, fans are eager to get their hands on the next game in the series. The game is expected to be released in 2021.

#4 – Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed is the long-running action series developed by Ubisoft about a millenia-old struggle between the Assassins and the Templars. Throughout the series, players take control of assassins in varying time periods and locations. For the upcoming PS5 title, the player takes control of Elvor, a Viking raider mixed up in the Assasins vs. Templars feud. Other than its gorgeous visuals, fans can’t wait to see how Assassin’s Creed works in this new unique setting. The game is planned to release in December 2020.

#3 – Demon’s Souls

Demon’s Souls is a remake of the original action-adventure game with the same title that spawned the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. While most peole adore the original, many would agree that it has some outdated gameplay and visual issues. Fans are hoping that this new PS4 version will fix the original’s troubles while preserving its lore and ideas. The game will release in June 2020.

#2 – Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a sequel to the highly-successful PS4 Spider-Man game. Miles Morales was a character featured in the last game, but this time he’s taken on the mantle of Spider-Man. Spider-Man for PS4 was the most critically-acclaimed Spider-Man game ever made, and one of the most popular PS4 titles. There are a lot of high expectations for this new game, and most fans believe Spider-Man: Miles Morales will deliver. The game is said to be released some time in 2020.

#1 – Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is by far the most anticipated game for the PS5; it’s the most anticipated game this year! With awesome trailers, impressive visuals and Keanu Reeves featured as a major character, gamers have been hyped all year round. The player takes control of a mercenary living in a futuristic setting full of cyborgs and advanced technology. Gameplay revolves around the player’s choices, including moral-based story decisions and character customization. Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to the PS5 at the end of 2020.