In case you were unaware, there are still people out there who believe the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax. Ashley Smith, who is the founder of Reopen North Carolina and apparently mentally deficient, is one of those people and she wants the world to know.

Taking to Facebook, Ms. Ashley thought of the genius idea to burn a medical mask in her driveway as an effort to spark the next great internet challenge.

Her brilliant thought was to create the “Burn Your Mask” challenge in an effort to “ignite freedom” in the country. She so eloquently stated, “As you know we’re a group against mandatory anything, and we’re for personal liberty and the Constitution and personal freedom.” She then went on to claim a mask “does not prevent the spread of COVID-19,” which is the opposite of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s statement that a face covering “may keep the wearer from spreading the virus to others.”

So, it’s up to you to decide whether you want to trust the CDC or a woman burning masks in a cast iron skillet in her driveway, but it seems like an easy choice. Anyway, here is the video:

#IgniteFreedom 🔥ReOpenNC has an answer to mandatory masks: The Burn Your Mask Challenge!!! Let's make this go viral!! 🔥Please practice fire safety!#ReOpenNC #IgniteFreedom Posted by Reopen NC on Monday, June 15, 2020

The internet was not impressed.

One Facebook user, Jon Montgomery, wrote: “What you have just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I’ve ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. We are all now dumber having listened to it. You will be awarded no points. And may God have mercy on your soul.”

Mary Grace Lee replied with: “Please consider DONATING your masks and PPE instead of burning it? You may not care about yourself, but you should care about others, especially if you’re ‘all lives matter.’ I’m sure local shelters, clinics, hospitals, and community organizations would love to have your masks.”

Another added: “Your bravery is immense. What a hero burning equipment that could protect workers in hospitals or any other place that has felt the real effects of this disease. Just donate the masks, go hang out with all your friends, then wait a couple weeks. Please use Facebook to document your journey so I can follow.”

It’s safe to say that no one was impressed. But nice try, Karen, or whatever your name is.