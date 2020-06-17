In response to San Diego Comic-Con taking place online this year, Warner Bros. has announced DC FanDome, their own virtual event that will showcase their upcoming superhero projects later this Summer. In anticipation of this momentous occasion, let’s take a look at what you should expect from DC FanDome.

When Is the Event?

The event will take place on Saturday, August 22, at 10 A.M. PT for a full day, and it will be free for viewers worldwide.

How Can I Watch It?

Fans can take part in this virtual experience by going to DCFanDome.com.

What Will It Feature?

The center of DC’s virtual world is the Hall of Heroes, where fans can enjoy special programming, panels, and content reveals from many different films, TV series, and games, all presented in several languages. It will feature the cast and creators of movies and shows like Aquaman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Legends of Tomorrow, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Shazam!, Stargirl, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, The Batman, The Flash, The Suicide Squad, Titans, Watchmen, Wonder Woman 1984, Young Justice: Outsiders, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Surrounding the Hall of Heroes are five other worlds, each with its own content and specific activities for fans of all ages:

DC WatchVerse: Fans can watch hours of content, featuring panels, special screenings, and never-before-seen footage, all featuring the cast, creators, and crew behind DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment, and Games.

DC YouVerse: Here, people can see content, cosplay, and art created by fans worldwide, even your own.

DC KidsVerse: This particular area features a variety of family-friendly activities for child fans, which can be accessed at DCKidsFanDome.com.

DC InsiderVerse: This world will present a video featuring legendary comic book artist Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti. They will introduce first-time fans to the DC Multiverse, giving them a behind-the-scenes look at how DC creates their comics, games, TV, movies, theme parks, merchandise, and more.

DC FunVerse: Here, you can check out the site’s comic book reader, gather cool stuff such as DIY WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile Kits, and enjoy digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including limited-edition products.

On top of all that, DC FanDome will present the second annual celebration of Black nerd culture with the new Blerd & Boujee House. DC FanDome will also host a contest for the best DC Fan Art & Fandom displays. Fans will get to show off their cosplay, makeup, tattoos, and any DC-related creations for the chance to win a cash prize and recognition by the community.