Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks after Brooks fell asleep in his car at a Wendy’s drive-thru, has been charged with 11 counts including felony murder, prosecutors announced via Yahoo! News.

Rolfe faces up to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

The 27-year-old cop is also alleged to have kicked Brooks “while he was lying on the ground” after shooting him in the parking lot as Brooks was running away.

Prior to the shooting, Brooks was very calm when speaking with the police officers and even offered to walk home.

“Mr. Brooks on the night of the incident was calm and cordial and displaced a cooperative nature. Secondly, even though Mr. Brooks was slightly impacted his demeanor during this incident was also jovial,” Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said during a press conference.

“Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat.”

Brooks did not receive medical assistance for two minutes after being shot, while another officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, stood on Brooks’ shoulders. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy revealed Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and died from blood loss and injuries to internal organs.

Brosman faces three charges, including aggravated assault and faces one to 20 years in prison.

Less than 24 hours after Brooks’ shooting, Rolfe was fired by the Atlanta Police Department and Brosnan was placed on administrative duty.