The English Premier League is back in action following its temporary hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. And as the league made its return, it also made a major statement on the pitch. The Premier League has decided to replace the player nameplates on the back of jerseys with “Black Lives Matter.”

The message shows a sign of solidarity for the movement which has been sweeping across the globe in recent weeks after protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here is a look at the patch all jerseys will include and the nameplates:

In addition to the “Black Lives Matter” nameplates, the league also announced it will be supportive of players who kneel on the field before games as an acknowledgement to the peaceful protests. When league play restarted on Wednesday, all players on the field and game officials for the match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United took a knee.

All 22 players for Aston Villa and Sheffield United took a knee ahead of the start of Premier League play.

Premier League will be back in full swing to finish off June.

A full look at the league’s schedule for the next two weekends can be seen below.

English Premier League TV Schedule

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 17: Man City v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich v. Southampton, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Friday, June 19: Tottenham v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN

Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC

Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC

Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC