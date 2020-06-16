The 2020 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will still take place this summer, but there will be some changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This week, it was announced that the Fourth of July tradition will go on as planned but it will take place at a private location.

The event generally draws thousands of fans and viewers to Coney Island each year.

In addition to the secret location, the event will be held without fans and there will be 1/3 of the usual amount of competitors in order to ensure social distancing, according to TMZ Sports. However, competitive eating icon Joey Chestnut is still expected to participate as he aims to break his own record of 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

All competitors will be tested for COVID-19 prior to the competition, while all staffers will be required to wear masks and gloves.

As an added bonus, Major League Eating and the competitors will be donating to local food banks and will take time to honor essential workers who have been battling the pandemic on the front lines.

